Pardesiya To Aavan Jaavan - Check Out Top New Romantic Numbers To Add Your Playlist

Explore the charm of the latest romantic songs of 2023, featuring heartfelt melodies and captivating performances by popular artists. Each track resonates with love, making them favourites among listeners.

Fresh love songs have a unique charm that resonates deeply. Whether it's the innocence of romance or the excitement of new chemistry, these tracks often become instant favourites. This season has brought us some truly touching melodies that are already making waves among listeners.

The song "Pardesiya" from "Param Sundari," sung by Sonu Nigam, is a delightful tribute to classic romance. With its catchy hook and irresistible vibes, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, it has quickly become a favourite among couples.

Latest Romantic Hits

"Heer Main Vekhi" from "Heer Express" showcases Jasbir Jassi's iconic voice. The fresh chemistry between Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani adds to its appeal, capturing the audience's attention effortlessly.

In "Baaghi 4," the song "Guzaara" retains the emotional depth of Josh Brar's original version. With soulful vocals, this track beautifully highlights the chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu.

Armaan Malik lends his voice to "Bade Din Huye" from "Love in Vietnam," with music by Amaal Mallik. This enchanting ballad captures true love's essence, featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, and has already won many hearts.

Fan Favourites

"Aavan Jaavan" from "War 2," performed by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is another romantic track gaining popularity. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani bring this upbeat number to life on screen, making it a fan favourite.

These songs not only showcase talented artists but also capture the essence of love in various forms. Each track brings something unique to the table, ensuring they resonate with audiences across different tastes.