Paresh Rawal Fires Back At CBFC Amid Backlash Over Yogi Adityanath Film Ajey: Bhaukhne Do

Paresh Rawal expresses his concerns about the CBFC's demand for 29 cuts in 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi', highlighting issues of censorship and creative freedom in Indian cinema.

Paresh Rawal has raised concerns about the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to demand 29 cuts in the film "Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi" without providing any justification. The film, which is set to release on September 19, has been embroiled in controversy since its teaser was released. It sparked debates about whether it serves as propaganda or simply provides information about Yogi Adityanath, the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The film's release was initially scheduled for August 1 but faced delays due to censorship issues. The CBFC had requested a No Objection Certificate from the UP CM and imposed several cuts. However, the Bombay High Court later instructed the CBFC to certify the film for theatrical release without any alterations. Paresh Rawal, who portrays Mahant Avaidyanath in the movie, expressed his frustration over these demands.

Controversy Surrounding Ajey

Rawal questioned why there were no objections to the book "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister," which inspired the film and has been available for nearly a decade. He pointed out that if there were any issues with the book, they would have been raised earlier. He also criticised the CBFC for not censoring films with explicit content while objecting to their project.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rawal stated that telling truthful and blunt stories often leads to rejection. He emphasised that intentions matter more than public opinion and urged creators to focus on honesty in their work. Despite usually avoiding such discussions, he felt compelled to address this situation.

Paresh Rawal's Perspective

Rawal expressed surprise at the CBFC's reaction, noting that their film doesn't contain nudity or offensive language but focuses on Yogi Adityanath. He found it puzzling that a film based on an existing book faced such scrutiny. He also highlighted the lack of clarity from the CBFC regarding their reasons for demanding cuts.

He remarked, "I don't know, they viewed this film through which lens. If they ask for a cut, they've to give us a reason so that we can implement that cut." Rawal questioned when the CBFC assumed responsibilities beyond certification and suggested that maintaining law and order should be a state concern.

The ongoing debate highlights broader issues within India's film industry regarding censorship and creative freedom. As "Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi" approaches its release date amidst controversy and legal battles with authorities like CBFC; it remains uncertain how audiences will receive this portrayal of Yogi Adityanath's life journey from monkhood into politics as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.