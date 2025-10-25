Paresh Rawal Questions History In Another Hard Hitting Poster From India's Biggest Controversial The Taj Story

Swarnim Global Services Pvt.Ltd and CA Suresh Jha's The Taj Story, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, starring Paresh Rawal and anchored by Vikas Radhesham as creative producer, is gaining strong buzz among the audiences owing to its most explosive and thought-provoking trailer. Just a week to go before The Taj Story unveils its mystery on the big screen! Ahead of the release, the makers dropped a new poster that features Paresh Rawal in an intense avatar, holding the scales of justice with the iconic Taj Mahal delicately balanced-hinting at a battle of truth versus history.

With the tagline "Kya Taj Mahal ek Mughal architecture hai...?", the film dares to question long-held beliefs & promises to spark nationwide conversations. Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story hits cinemas on 31st October, and the countdown to uncovering the truth has officially begun.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das, The Taj Story is positioned as a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times: "Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?"

The music of the film is being scored by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dev Nath. It is not just another period or historical film; it's a cinematic debate. The film dives into this contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts, ensuring it will be as thought-provoking as it is dramatic.

The Taj Story is set for a grand nationwide theatrical release on 31st October 2025, and it aims to be a conversation starter, urging viewers to question, reflect, and perhaps, reframe the way they see both history and freedom.