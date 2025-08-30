Parineeta Re-release: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan & Soha Ali Khan Praised For Its Beautiful Vision

National, August 30th 2025: PVR INOX, India's largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, has re-released a restored version of Parineeta on its 20th anniversary, the timeless romantic drama adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel. Parineeta has been restored by Prasad Film Labs. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound-a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Part of the restoration work for other Vinod Chopra Films has been carried out at L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, a globally acclaimed lab known for restoring cinematic classics.

Through the years, Parineeta has continued to win hearts within the industry and outside of it for its evocative visuals and timeless storytelling. Here's a look back at what actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan have spoke about the film when it first released in 2005

Recalling what legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had said, "Parineeta was made by Pradeep da and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a very close friend of mine. He had spoken to me about the film and shown me some of its visuals. I myself lived in Kolkata for some years, the same year in which the film is set, is when I had gone there to look for a job. Watching Parineeta gave me a sense of nostalgia-it captured Kolkata exactly as it was back then. I have not seen such beautiful visuals in recent times. When you announce that a film is of a certain era, then it is absolutely important that the detailing that you show corresponds with what you have introduced the film, and that's exactly what I found... I found it amazing the amount of detailing and the visuals which were exactly the way it was in 1962 I felt as if the time had sort of stood still."

Recalling what one of our finest actors, Aamir Khan, had mentioned "You know, it doesn't matter which period a film is set in if the story is good, if it's well-made and well-told. If it has the ability to move people, then a film works."

Recalling how Soha Ali Khan too had praised the film's saying, "I have never seen Calcutta look so beautiful. The film is set in the 1960s and there is so much attention to detail. Visually, it takes your breath away in many places."

Even after twenty years, Parineeta remains a film cherished for its timeless storytelling, artistic brilliance, and cultural depth. It won several prestigious awards, including National and Filmfare Awards, and is remembered for its soulful music, layered narrative, and stellar performances. Marking this special milestone, the restored version is now out in select theatres across India for an exclusive one-week re-release from August 29, 2025.