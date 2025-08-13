Parineeta Re-release: Vidya Balan, Lyricist Swanand & Composer Shantanu Moitra Revisit Film’s Timeless Album

As Parineeta gears up for a re-release on August 29 for one exclusive week at PVR INOX theatres across India, audiences have another chance to experience not just its elegant storytelling and remarkable performances, but also its unforgettable music - a soundtrack that has defined romance for an entire generation.

Composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire , Parineeta's music has stood the test of time. Leading the album is the tender Piyu Bole, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, which became the ultimate romance anthem of the 2000s. Equally loved is Kasto Mazza, a joyous, folk-infused train journey brought alive by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, while the smoky, jazz-flavoured Kaisi Paheli Zindgani, performed by the legendary Rekha, remains one of the most iconic cabaret numbers in Hindi cinema. From the wistful Raat Hamari Toh to the soulful Soona Man Ka Aangan, every song reflects the perfect synergy between Moitra's compositions and Kirkire's poetry.

Actress Vidya Balan said: "There is something about Piyu Bole that just has my heart. I think it's so easily hummable, it has that old-world charm, it's so romantic, and the way it was shot added to making the song somewhat timeless. It's still relatable, even for people today. In fact, a lot of young kids have told me they like that song, and I feel that is very telling that there's truly something timeless about it. The first song I heard that was recorded for Parineeta was Raat Hamari Toh. I was shooting with Dada for a music video in Kolkata, and he told me, "Just go down to the car, there's a CD with a song we've just recorded." I went down, played it, and I burst out crying in the car. It's such a beautiful, haunting, and powerful song... it's so easy to cry listening to it. I love the music of Parineeta every single song."

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire says: "Parineeta was a dream - where poetry and melody danced in perfect harmony. Every song was born out of deep lived emotion-from the tender confession of Piyu Bole to the unrestrained joy of Kasto Mazza to the playful enigma of Kaisi Paheli Zindgani. Shantanu's music gave my words flight, and the voices of Shreya, Sonu, and Sunidhi breathed soul into them. And then came Vidya, Saif, and Rekha ji, bringing those songs alive on screen and turning them into instant classics. A special thanks to Vinod for empowering us with both the freedom to write poetically and the confidence to do so. Two decades later, hearing these songs remastered in all their glory feels like opening an old letter that still gives me goosebumps."

Music composer Shantanu Moitra shares: "Parineeta is a piece of my heart. The music was born from a place of pure truth - melodies given room to breathe, carrying words that spoke directly to the soul. I was in awe of how Chitra ji, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan infused every note with such depth and sincerity, and how Rekhaji's performance lent Kaisi Paheli Zindgani its timeless grace. Working with Swanand was pure magic; his lyrics didn't just complement the music-they lifted it to another plane. And at the centre of it all was Pradeep Sarkar, who wove music, story, and visuals into a seamless work of art. I am grateful to Vinod, whose belief and vision made this journey possible and inspired every creative choice along the way. Hearing this soundtrack now, remastered and alive on the big screen, feels like meeting an old friend in a new light - the soul is the same, but the colours are brighter."

The re-release also comes as part of a landmark celebration - 20 years of Vidya Balan's incredible journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films, the studio that has become the first in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound by Prasad Film Labs. This meticulous restoration took over four years to complete, ensuring that audiences can relive Parineeta's magic in the best possible form.

Two decades later, the music of Parineeta remains as fresh, tender, and evocative as ever. And now, with its restored re-release, it's ready to sweep audiences off their feet all over again.