Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy Announcement: Fans Recall Raghav Chadha’s Cryptic Kapil Sharma Show Moment, 'IYKYK'

Parineeti Chopra Baby: Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She shared a picture of a cake that read, "1+1= 3" She wrote, "Our little universe ... on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏."

Along with the cake and her heartfelt post, Parineeti also shared a short clip featuring a sweet moment with husband Raghav Chadha, the two seen walking hand in hand, side by side. While the actress hasn't revealed her baby bump just yet, she cleverly shared a photo taken from behind, playfully keeping the big reveal under wraps.

Bollywood Stars Congratulates Parineeti Chopra

Sonam Kapoor, who has recently welcomed a baby boy, congratulated the couple with a comment, "Congratulations darling ❤️." Bhumi showered her love, saying, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️." The comment section further flooded with congratulation messages from the fans.

Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy Announcement: Husband Raghav Chadha Gave Hint On Kapil Sharma Show

Well, many are not shocked by the pregnancy announcement of Parineeti Chopra, as they knew this had been in the process ever since their appearance on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. While at the show, politician Raghav was asked about the family planning. To this, he gently replied, "Denge, aapko denge... good news jaldi denge! (We'll give you good news soon!)" Parineeti, on the other hand, tried not to react to it. She reacted as if she was not expecting pregnancy anytime soon.

Noticing the same, a user commented on Parineeti and Raghav's post, "That's really so sweet😍 u guys are my favourite couple ❤️ nd I remember how Raghav wanted to reveal it on the Kapil Shama's show. He wanted to let it out.. he was so happy and excited.. ❤️ I had undertook it then." Another commented, "Those who watched their Kapil Sharma Episode. IYKYK."