Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy Ahead Of Diwali: 'Now We've Everything'

Parineeti Chopra Baby: Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyous news just ahead of Diwali 2025, making the festival even more special for their family. Parineeti, who had recently moved to Delhi in preparation for the baby's arrival, was reportedly admitted to a hospital in the city earlier this week. Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Raghav lovingly wrote, "He's finally here - our baby boy." Fans and well-wishers flooded the post with love and blessings for the new parents. He added, "And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With Gratitude, Praineeti & Raghav."

As the good news was announced, friends and fans flooded the comment sectionw ith congratulation messages. Harleen Sethi wrote, "Awww .. Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️." Elnaaz Norouzi wrote, "Congratulations 🙌❤️." Ananya Panday commented red hearts in the post.

Also Read Mom To Be Parineeti Chopra Hospitalised As She Awaits First Child With Raghav Chadha

During their recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the couple shared a light-hearted moment that quickly caught everyone's attention. As Kapil narrated how his mother began asking for grandkids soon after his wedding, he teasingly advised Parineeti and Raghav to prepare for similar family expectations. Jumping in with his signature wit, Raghav quipped, "Denge, aapko denge... good news jaldi denge," (We'll give you good news soon), instantly leaving Parineeti blushing and the audience in splits. The sweet exchange sparked playful speculation about whether a real "good news" might be on the horizon.

She took to her Instagram on August 25, 2025, to announce the pregnancy news. The actress wrote, "Our little universe ... on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏." The cake in the post had written "1+1= 3" in it.

Recently, the couple were seen celebrating Karwa Chath. Uploading a couple of pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "My chaand - my love🌛🥰 Happy Karwachauth!"