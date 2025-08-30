Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Man Arrested For Assaulting Ayushmann's Film's Crew Member; AICWA Demands Strict Action

The filming of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj has been marred by local assaults, prompting AICWA to raise serious concerns about safety for filmmakers in Uttar Pradesh.

The filming of "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2" in Prayagraj has been marred by controversy. Viral videos show locals assaulting the film crew, leading to criticism from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The association has condemned the lack of security on set and demanded action against those responsible for the attack. As per a recent update, the main accused in the matter has been arrested by the police

In one video, three men are seen attacking a crew member, while another clip captures a heated exchange between lead actors Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. AICWA took to social media platform X to express their discontent, stating, "During the shooting of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew on set — right in front of everyone."

AICWA's Concerns Over Security

AICWA questioned the Uttar Pradesh Government's commitment to ensuring safety for film productions. They argued that if security cannot be guaranteed, promoting Noida Film City as a filming hub is pointless. The association highlighted that without proper protection, filmmakers and artists risk their lives working in such environments.

The incident has raised alarms about the safety of those involved in filmmaking in Uttar Pradesh. AICWA voiced concerns over law and order, stating that if prominent stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are not safe, ordinary crew members face even greater risks. They emphasized that such attacks are disgraceful and threaten the Indian film industry's workforce.

Impact on Film Industry Safety

The presence of Bollywood superstars during the incident underscores inadequate security measures for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. AICWA stressed that this situation instills fear among filmmakers considering shooting in the state. They questioned how producers and technicians can feel secure when even high-profile actors face threats on set.

"Such attacks are not only disgraceful but also raise serious concerns about the safety of the Indian film industry workforce," AICWA shared. The association's statement reflects broader worries about maintaining a safe environment for creative professionals across India.

Background on "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2"

"Pati Patni Aur Woh 2" is being developed as a spiritual sequel to the successful 2019 film "Pati Patni Aur Woh." The earlier movie starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Notably, this 2019 version was itself a remake of a classic 1978 film with the same title.

The recent events surrounding its production highlight ongoing challenges faced by filmmakers in ensuring safety during shoots. As discussions continue about improving security measures, stakeholders hope for effective solutions to protect all involved in India's vibrant film industry.