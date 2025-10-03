Patralekhaa On Life After Phule: “I’m Incredibly Grateful For All The Love”

Patralekhaa is soaking in the praise and love that's come her way after her powerful performance in Phule. The actress, who is seen playing Savitri Bai Phule's role in the film, has been winning admiration from audiences and critics for bringing depth and authenticity to her character.

Reflecting on this moment in her career, Patralekhaa shared, "I'm incredibly grateful for all the love that's come my way after Phule. It's a film that holds a very special place in my heart. I've been receiving some amazing scripts and exciting opportunities over the past few weeks, and I'm taking the time to read, I'm taking a little time to go through everything. There's a lot I'm looking forward to, and I'll be starting work on my next project this December. Thank you to everyone who's believed in me and supported my journey."

Over the years, Patralekhaa has carved out her niche with roles that showcase her versatility, and Phule has further solidified her standing as a performer who leaves a lasting impression on screen. With new scripts pouring in and her next project slated to begin this December, all eyes are on what she'll bring to the table next.