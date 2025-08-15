Pavithra Menon Slams Janhvi Kapoor's Accent In Param Sundari, Says 'What's Problem In Hiring Proper Malayali'

Janhvi Kapoor Slammed By Malayali Actress: Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Param Sundari has been in trouble recently. After the trailer was released, the movie landed in trouble as it hurt the sentiments of religious people. "This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community," said the letter from the Christian group, Watchdog Foundation.

Now, there has been another controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the movie Param Sundari. A Malayali actress, Pavithra Menon, took to Instagram to call out Janhvi Kapoor. She called out Janhvi's Malayali accent in the movie. Was Pavithra indirectly calling out Param Sundari's casting director? It seems like.

Pavithra Menon Calls Out Param Sundari Actress Janhvi Kapoor

Pavithra Menon is a Malayali actress who recently addressed how Bollywood casting directors for not casting South Indian actors while portraying a South Indian character in the movie. Pavithra said in her video, "I want to really address this- What's the problem in hiring a proper Malayali actress? Ham kam talented hote hain kya?" She further spoke in different languages, including Hindi, English and Malayali. Pavithra then compared how people used to hire in the 90s and how they hire now. Back then, the regional actor used to do all the needed accents. But, now everyone knows how South India talk, therefore it looks good when the original South actor is hired for the particular role.

She then called out Janhvi Kapoor's accent in the movie Param Sundari. Pavithra says, "Thiruvananthpuram agar aap bol nahi sakte na to Trivandrum bol do, ham khush ho jayenge..."

Pavithra Menon captioned her post, "Rereleased 🙏🏼♥️ Thank you for all the support on the previous video. I underestimated the power of our voices."