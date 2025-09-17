PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth & More Celebs Share Their Special Wishes Today

On his 75th birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt shared heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his leadership and contributions to India. Their messages reflect admiration for his journey and commitment to the nation.

Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, have conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. They praised his leadership and wished him health and happiness. Many stars took to social media to express their admiration for Modi's contributions to India.

Celebs Wish PM Narendra Modi

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video message in Hindi, expressing his best wishes to PM Modi. He admired Modi's journey from a small city to the global stage, highlighting his discipline and dedication. "The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leave even young people like us behind," he added.

Alia Bhatt also sent her wishes through a video message: "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation." She expressed hope for continued progress under his guidance.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher reminisced about meeting PM Modi when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister. He recalled Modi's warmth and respect during their first encounter. Kher noted Modi's fearlessness and honesty over the years, adding that he's inspired by him not just as a leader but as a person.

Heartfelt Messages from Icons

Aamir Khan extended his heartfelt wishes too. He acknowledged Modi's contributions to India's progress and prayed for his long life. "The contributions you have made to the progress of our nation will always be remembered," he said.

Ajay Devgn shared warm wishes while recalling their first meeting. He praised Modi's vision and leadership: "Your vision for the nation, tireless dedication, and fearless leadership have been truly inspiring."

Admiration from South Indian Stars

Rajinikanth tweeted heartfelt wishes for PM Modi: "To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji." He wished him good health and strength to lead India forward.

Kamal Haasan posted a touching message wishing PM Modi good health in service of India. Similarly, Mahesh Babu praised Modi for dedicating his life to serving the country. "The vision and commitment you bring into everything instill pride in every Indian," he said.

Music Maestros Join In

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja shared his admiration for PM Modi's leadership: "Your inspiring leadership continues to guide India towards a brighter future." MM Keeravaani echoed similar sentiments with praise for the Prime Minister.

SS Rajamouli appreciated India's global recognition under PM Modi's leadership: "Through effective foreign policies, you have made the world see India as a powerful nation." He wished him many more glorious years ahead.

Younger Generation Shows Support

Pawan Kalyan highlighted PM Modi's journey from humble beginnings to becoming India's guiding force. Jr NTR also extended birthday wishes praising Modi's dedication to bettering India.

Vijay Deverakonda called PM Modi 'a powerhouse man' filled with energy. Chiranjeevi wished him good health while acknowledging his role in leading Bharat towards greater heights.

A Nation Celebrates Together

Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and Paresh Rawal took to social media platforms to wish PM Modi well on his special day. Suniel Shetty wrote about being inspired by PM Modi's tireless service and commitment.

Kangana Ranaut shared her photo with PM Modi on Instagram expressing her admiration for his leadership mantra 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas'. Jackie Shroff posted a video wishing him good health and happiness always.

The outpouring of love from celebrities reflects their appreciation for PM Narendra Modi's contributions to India's growth story over the years. As they celebrate this milestone birthday with him virtually or through heartfelt messages online—it's clear that many admire both his personal journey as well as professional achievements leading one billion-plus citizens towards progress together!