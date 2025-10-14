Potential Project Ahead? Isha Malviya Spotted With Diljit Dosanjh!

Actress Isha Malviya was recently spotted with singer Diljit Dosanjh, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. The duo was seen interacting warmly, leaving fans curious about whether this meeting could be linked to a new venture.

Social media quickly picked up on the encounter, with photos and videos of the stars circulating online. Observers noted their friendly and professional rapport, which has led to rumors about a possible joint project.

Both Isha and Diljit have been involved in various projects across films and music in recent months. This public meeting has prompted discussions about what they might be working on together, although no official announcements have been made.

Entertainment insiders point out that when two high-profile stars are seen together, it often indicates collaboration in the near future. Fans are eager to see if this meeting will translate into a professional project, adding to the excitement surrounding the sighting.

For now, speculation continues to grow, with audiences eagerly awaiting confirmation. Whether it leads to a film, music video, or special appearance, the pairing of Isha Malviya and Diljit Dosanjh has already captured attention and imagination online.