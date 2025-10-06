Powerhouse Collaboration: “Zaar Zaar” Brings Together Rusha & Blizza, Neeti Mohan, Farhan Khan & Elli AvrRam

Producer composer duo Rusha & Blizza, acclaimed singer Neeti Mohan,multi-talented artist Farhan Khan, and celebrated actor-dancer Elli AvrRam have joined forces for a peppy track "Zaar Zaar", a song that promises to be one of the year's most impactful musical experiences.

Defined by Rusha & Blizza's signature bass-heavy and atmospheric soundscape, the track is elevated by Neeti Mohan's emotive vocals and Farhan Khan's powerful verse. "Zaar Zaar" explores the raw intensity of uncontrollable grief and emotion, while still delivering the high-energy edge that makes it equally compelling as a dance anthem.

Adding to the fire, the music video stars the gorgeous Elli AvrRam-one of Bollywood's finest dancers-returning in a bold, magnetic avatar with an intoxicating performance set to raise the temperature.

Talking about the big collaboration, singer Neeti Mohan shares: "Zaar Zaar is pure emotion in melody. For me, it was about surrendering completely to the feeling of heartbreak and letting my voice carry that vulnerability. I hope people feel the honesty in every note."

Producer- Composer Rusha & Blizza who have collaborated with Sunidhi Chauhan earlier and now with Neeti Mohan said "With Zaar Zaar, we wanted to create a soundscape that feels larger than life-intense but also something you can dance to. Working with Neeti and Farhan was magical, and Elli's performance takes the song to another dimension."

Composer & Lyricist Farhan Khan says:

Collaborating with incredible artists like Neeti Mohan and Rusha & Blizza whose work continues to inspire both the nation and the industry has been truly special.

My vision for this track was to infuse it with a fresh energy and emotional depth. Through my Urdu poetry, I wanted to express that even in her most vulnerable moments, a woman remains unmatched, the world already recognizes her strength and worth"

Actress and dancer Elli AvrRam, shared

"This song is pure fire! I loved every bit of performing it-it's sensual, powerful, and unapologetically bold. I can't wait for everyone to experience the visuals and the vibe we've created."

With its pulsating beats, striking visuals, and a team of stellar talents, Zaar Zaar is not just a track-it's a full-blown mood. Turn it up, let it in, and let yourself move.

Zaar Zaar is exclusively produced by Believe Artist Services, responsible for the strategic promotion and global release of the music across all major platforms.

Zaar Zaar is OUT NOW on Ishtar Music YouTube Channel :