Preeti Jhangiani: ‘Udaipur Files’ Is Justice, Not Ideology—DELHI HC Support Validates The Truth

Preeti Jhangiani-who portrays journalist Anjana Singh-made it clear that this film isn't about religion or ideology, but about the pursuit of truth and justice in the face of atrocity.Despite legal hurdles-including a petition from one of the accused claiming that the film could influence his trial-the Delhi High Court ruled there were no legal grounds to block its release.

Fast-paced and intense, Udaipur Files weaves a narrative centered on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, dissecting the incident through the lens of an intelligence investigation. It raises uncomfortable questions of extremism, societal responsibility, and the limits of freedom-all while reaffirming a core truth: justice should never be sidelined

The bench highlighted that the film had obtained proper regulatory approval and did not mention the accused by name, striking a careful balance between creative freedom and ensuring a fair trial.Amid the tense backdrop of legal scrutiny, actress Preeti Jhangiani stepped forward to defend the film's intent and message. In emphatic terms, she insisted:

"Udaipur Files isn't about religion - this film represents only justice. It narrates true-life incidents and crime; and when a heinous crime happens, justice must be served and given. The film emphasizes that first is the nation, then everything else."

The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a last-minute plea seeking to prevent the release of Udaipur Files, ruling there was no prima facie case to halt its premiere and reaffirming the filmmakers' right to free expression-especially after the film received regulatory certification.

Thanks to this legal clearance and the compelling portrayal by actors like Preeti Jhangiani, Vijay Raaz, Rajneesh Duggal, Mushtaq Khan the film now stands ready to ignite conversations that go beyond narrative-to the very heart of justice in society.