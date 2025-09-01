Prem Sagar Death: Son Shiv Sagar Reveals Father Was Diagnosed With Colon Cancer, Here's His Heartfelt Tribute

Prem Sagar Death: Renowned director, producer, and cinematographer Prem Sagar passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the age of 81. Remembering his late father, Shiv Sagar shared that the day of Prem Sagar's passing held special significance, as it coincided with both the 5th day of the Ganesh Festival and Radha Ashtami.

Shiv reflected on his father's nature, describing him as not only a guiding light but also his guru. He praised Prem's "patience, storytelling abilities, marketing vision and his gift of making people laugh and feel at ease." Beyond his creative talents, Prem Sagar was also known for being deeply spiritual.

Son Shiv says that with the death of Prem Sagar, "an entire era has gone." Let us further take a look at how Shiv Sagar reflected on his father's death:

Prem Sagar Death: Son Shiv Sagar Reveals Death Reason

Shiv Sagar revealed that his father Prem Sagar was diagnosed with Colon Cancer. He said, "He was diagnosed with colon cancer a month ago and was undergoing treatment." Shiv added that his father returned home on Saturday and passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31st August. He added how the day of his death was special. Shiv said, "...on the 5th day of the Ganesh festival, also it was Radha Ashtami, making it double special."

As per NDTV's report, Shiv said that his father's name justified his nature. He was "full of love and emotions," just like his name. Shiv stated that his father traveled the world more than 20 times after becoming the marketing director of Sagar Arts.

Talking about how he felt about his father. Prem Sagar was the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanad Sagar. Prem Sagar's prayer meet will take place on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 in Mumbai.