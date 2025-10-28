Prerna Arora On Jatadhara: “We Didn’t Want to Dilute the Truth, This Film Had to Stay Honest”

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Jatadhara trailer has sparked a nationwide reaction owing to its intense, emotional, and larger than life visuals. The film's raw and spiritually, commanding screen presence of Sudheer Babu, and menacing avatar of Sonakshi Sinha have left audiences both fascinated and shaken, and set the tone to watch the film in cinemas on November 7th, 2025. Speaking about the overwhelming response, Prerna shares, "The kind of emotional and electric reaction the trailer has received is overwhelming. As a producer, belief is always the foundation. When I made films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Padman, those subjects had never entered mainstream cinema before either. Yet they became global conversations. With Jatadhara, we had the same conviction - and seeing people connect so deeply is truly reassuring."

Speaking on the resurgence of supernatural cinema with titles like Stree 2, Munjya, and Kantara, Prerna insists Jatadhara stands apart. She said, "This isn't a comedy or a folk-fantasy. Jatadhara is raw, spiritually intense, and emotionally driven. It goes beyond black magic and fear. At its core, the film is about faith, innocence, and how ordinary people get pulled into extraordinary forces. The horror here isn't just visual it's psychological, moral, and deeply human. We're not trying to entertain darkness; we're confronting the consequences of it."

Tackling the theme of black magic, still considered taboo across India, Jatadhara approaches the subject with rare authenticity and explains the same, she said." It's real - not fictional. We live in an era of Instagram and podcasts, yet stories of black magic still emerge from the biggest cities, the most influential places. Jatadhara doesn't sensationalize it; it treats it with truth. Black magic isn't a side-track here, it's an integral narrative force that shapes the destiny of the characters."

The film's unflinching visuals and spiritual darkness naturally posed challenges during certification. However, Prerna reveals the team stayed uncompromising in their vision. "With a subject like this, we were fully prepared for the battle. Coming from my last horror film, Pari, I was very clear that we would not dilute or negotiate the honesty of the film. We received an A certificate with negligible cuts, which is exactly what we wanted. Jatadhara is meant to be experienced in its pure and uncompromised form. We're extremely grateful to the censor board for understanding the soul of the film and passing it with such grace and belief."

With Jatadhara, the makers are ready to present larger than life storytelling with emotional depth, crafting a cinematic experience that promises to challenge, unsettle, and move audiences in equal measure.