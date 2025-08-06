Priya Banerjee & Prateik Smita Patil’s Calgary Dinner; Love Knows No Borders- And Neither Does Celebration!

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year, actors Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee were in for a heartwarming surprise in Calgary. Friends who couldn't attend their wedding made sure they still got their moment- by throwing them a beautiful post-wedding dinner!

With twinkling lights, laughter, and all things celebratory, the Calgary crew turned a regular night into a mini wedding party. From stunning outfits to warm hugs and heartfelt toasts, it was clear this was more than just a dinner, it was an emotional reunion.

Priya and Prateik were seen beaming throughout the evening, soaking in every moment of this thoughtful gesture. The actress also gave us a sneak peak of the celebration on her social media.

The couple looked radiant, love-struck, and deeply touched by the effort their friends put into making them feel celebrated, even from across the world.

This intimate moment reminded everyone that what truly matters are the people who stand by you, near or far. For those who missed their big day, Calgary offered the perfect setting to catch up, raise a toast, and create memories that'll last just as long. When friendship and love come together, every dinner can turn into a celebration.