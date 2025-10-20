Priya Sachdev Kapur Questions Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Amid ₹30,000 Crore Will Dispute: If Everything Was Fine…

The legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate is escalating, with Priya Sachdev contesting claims made by Karisma Kapoor's children. The Delhi High Court is set to continue hearing the case, examining issues of will authenticity and family dynamics.

The legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate has intensified, with Priya Sachdev Kapur challenging the claims by Karisma Kapoor's children. Priya argues that the will was executed lawfully and questions the motives behind the challenge. The Delhi High Court is set to continue hearing the case on Friday.

Legal Grounds for Challenging a Will

Priya's lawyer, Rajiv Nayar, stated that Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur have no legal basis to contest the will. He explained that a will can only be challenged if the deceased was not of sound mind, under coercion, or incapable of executing it. None of these conditions apply in this case.

During a recent court session, Nayar highlighted that the will was disclosed to all family members on July 30. He emphasized that everyone, including Karisma's children, was aware of its existence. Despite this knowledge, they filed their suit on September 9 without directly challenging its contents.

Children Question Will's Authenticity

Earlier this week, Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma's children, raised doubts about the document's authenticity. He pointed out discrepancies such as feminine pronouns used for Sunjay and factual errors like misspelling Kiaan's name and incorrect addresses. These issues suggest possible forgery.

The petition also alleges that Priya received 60% of Sunjay's assets and another 12% went to her son. Additionally, 75% of a trust is named in her favour. On October 9, Karisma’s children accused Priya of being a "Cinderella stepmother," driven by greed and manipulation.

Priya Defends Her Position

In response to these allegations, Priya’s counsel dismissed them as an attempt to tarnish her reputation. Nayar argued that an incorrect narrative is being constructed to discredit her. He questioned why there would be another wife if everything was fine between Sunjay and Karisma.

The defence maintains that the will was executed lawfully with attesting witnesses present. They argue there are no valid grounds to question its legitimacy or authenticity.

Upcoming Court Hearing

The Delhi High Court will resume hearing arguments on Friday regarding Sunjay Kapur’s will. This high-profile case has attracted significant public attention due to the prominent family involved and the substantial estate at stake.