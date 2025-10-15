Priya Sachdev Shares 1st Post For Sunjay Kapur As Remembers Him On Birth Anniversary: I Know You Are Watching

Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Karisma Kapoor, died at 52 from an anaphylactic shock. His estate is embroiled in a legal dispute, with claims of document tampering and authenticity issues surfacing amid ongoing court hearings.



Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's former husband, tragically passed away at 52. Reports suggest he suffered an anaphylactic shock after swallowing a bee during a Polo match in England. Amidst the ongoing inheritance dispute involving Karisma's children, Priya Sachdev Kapur shared a heartfelt video on his birth anniversary.

Priya Sachdev Kapur paid tribute to Sunjay with a poignant message. She quoted the Bhagavad Gītā: "Whatever action a great man performs, others follow... He who lives with purpose and love never perishes." She praised Sunjay for embodying these values through his actions and character.

Inheritance Dispute

The inheritance battle involves Priya, who reportedly inherited 75% of Sunjay's estate. Karisma's children, Samaira and Kiaan, are contesting this in court. They claim their rightful share of the property is being overlooked in favour of Priya.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani highlighted significant errors in a contested document. He argued that Sunjay could not have signed it due to its numerous grammatical mistakes. The will contained feminine pronouns like 'she' and 'her,' which raised doubts about its authenticity.

Document Controversy

A clause from the will read: "Signed and declared by Sunjay Kapur the testatrix above named as and for her last will." Jethmalani pointed out the absurdity of using 'testatrix,' typically referring to a female testator. This inconsistency suggests potential tampering or forgery.

Jethmalani further stated that Sunjay was meticulous, yet there's only an alleged digital footprint of him signing the will. No physical evidence like handwriting or photographs exists. Witnesses have yet to provide detailed affidavits regarding the document's legitimacy.

The next court hearing is set for October 15. As legal proceedings continue, questions about the will's validity remain unresolved. The case highlights complexities surrounding inheritance disputes and document authenticity.

Priya concluded her tribute by expressing how Sunjay's presence still feels near: "Some souls don't depart; they expand... My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me." Her words reflect deep admiration and love for him even after his passing.