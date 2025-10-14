Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Nora Fatehi, And Jay Sean Groove To The Beats Of DJ Krish In New York City

Manhattan glittered with festive spirit as the 'All That Glitters' Diwali Ball brought together global icons and industry leaders for a night of celebration. The grand event took place at the luxurious Lotte New York Palace on October 11, hosted by Anjula Acharia, Priyanka Chopra's longtime talent manager.

The lineup featured top South Asian talents, with DJ Krish owning the spotlight. Known for his electric stage energy, he moved from Bollywood and Punjabi hits to Afrobeat and house grooves with effortless flow. His signature switch-ups- from Arijit Singh to Drake, or a pounding dhol into an EDM drop - had the crowd hooked. His Diwali Ball set was pure energy and heart. The dance floor stayed packed as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Nora Fatehi, and Jay Sean were seen vibing to his beats. Desi rhythms pulsed through the ballroom, lighting up Manhattan with the spirit of Diwali.

"It's always special to perform for a crowd that celebrates culture with such passion," said DJ Krish. "There's something magical about watching people from all walks of life come together in another country to celebrate tradition. No barriers, no boundaries-just rhythm, conversation, and joy. Diwali is about light and togetherness, and bringing that energy to New York, surrounded by so many incredible people, felt unreal. Seeing everyone dance, smile, and lose themselves in the music, that's what makes nights like this memorable."

The ballroom sparkled with star power. Mona Patel, Siddharth Suryanarayan, and Avantika Vandanapu were also seen celebrating the night in high spirits. Other familiar names included Aasif Mandvi, Gurinder Chadha, Jessel Taank, Kal Penn, Prabal Gurung, and Vikas Khanna. The celebration also drew influential executives such as Robert Kyncl, Anjali Sud, Bing Chen, Divya Mathur, Jonathan Bottomley, Monte Lipman, Rajnish Bharadwaj, Samina Virk, Viral Patel, and Anita Chatterjee, who joined in the festivities.

By the end of the night, the 'All That Glitters' Diwali Ball stood out as more than a glamorous event. It was a powerful celebration of culture, connection, and creativity. With world-class DJs like Krish setting the mood, the evening perfectly embodied the light and joy of Diwali in the heart of New York City.