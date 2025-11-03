Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs Celebrate India’s Women’s World Cup victory: Our heroes

The Indian women's cricket team secured their first ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2025, defeating South Africa at DY Patil Stadium. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, this victory inspires future generations in sports.

The Indian women's cricket team achieved a historic victory by winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. This triumph marked their first World Cup title, ending a nearly 50-year wait since their debut match in 1976. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa in the final, with South Africa bowled out for 246 runs in 45.3 overs while chasing a target of 299.

Bollywood stars celebrated this monumental win on social media. Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor expressed their joy on Instagram. Priyanka shared the team's picture, writing, "Congratulations to our champions #TeamIndia." Kareena admitted she was emotional after the win, sharing a video of the final moment with the caption, "Still crying tears of joy" accompanied by a heart emoji.

Bollywood's Enthusiastic Reactions

Anushka Sharma praised the team by stating, "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement."

Kiara Advani also shared her excitement, saying, "What an incredible moment, you have created history!!! Congratulations to our Women in blue."

Hrithik Roshan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his pride: "Jeet gaye (We won)!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women's Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more… All my love & respect."

Abhishek Bachchan couldn't contain his excitement and posted, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! world champions. Well done ladies." Suniel Shetty highlighted the team's spirit and determination with his message: "Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that's how HISTORY got a glow-up! Our Women in Blue didn't chase glory - they owned it."

A Momentous Achievement

Ajay Devgn expressed gratitude towards the team by saying, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!" Triptii Dimri summed up her pride with her post: "They did it. The women showed how it's done." Arjun Kapoor called it "Inspirational!!! Take a bow Team India…" while Varun Dhawan mentioned being a proud Indian and cricket fan.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared his thoughts on X: "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! Our Women in Blue have done it! Deepti's all-round brilliance and Shafali's explosive batting lit the path to glory. Every Indian heart is bursting with pride! @BCCIWomen". Shraddha Kapoor compared this victory to India's iconic 1983 win, expressing gratitude for experiencing such a moment.

Key Players Shine

Deepti Sharma played a crucial role in India's victory with her five-wicket haul that helped restrict South Africa's chase. Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her outstanding performance, scoring 87 runs off 78 balls and taking two wickets.

This remarkable achievement has not only brought immense pride to India but also inspired countless young girls across the nation to pursue their dreams in sports.