Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Message For Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha As They Welcome Baby Boy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have welcomed a baby boy, sharing their joy on social media. Their announcement was celebrated by family, including Priyanka Chopra, who clarified her absence from their wedding.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have welcomed a baby boy. On October 19, the couple joyfully announced their son's birth on social media. The news was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends and colleagues in the industry.

Among those celebrating was Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra. She expressed her happiness by sharing Parineeti and Raghav's announcement on her Instagram Stories. Priyanka congratulated them with a heartfelt message, "Congratulations," also tagging her uncle and aunt, Reena and Pawan Chopra, to extend her love to the family.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Joyful Announcement

The new parents shared their excitement in a joint statement on Sunday afternoon. They wrote, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything...With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 during an intimate ceremony in Delhi attended by close friends and family. However, Priyanka Chopra's absence at the wedding led to speculation about a possible rift between the cousins.

Clarification on Priyanka Chopra's Absence

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, later clarified why her daughter missed the wedding when she was seen at Udaipur airport. When asked about the wedding by paparazzi, Madhu smiled and said it was "Bohot badhiya (very good)." She explained that Priyanka had work commitments that prevented her from attending.

To dispel any rumours of discord, Priyanka later took to Instagram to share a sweet message for Parineeti and Raghav. This gesture helped put an end to any speculation about tension between the cousins.

The couple got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Their journey from engagement to parenthood has been closely followed by fans and well-wishers alike.

The arrival of their son marks a joyous new chapter for Parineeti and Raghav as they embrace parenthood with open arms and full hearts.