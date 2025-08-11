Priyanshu Painyuli Signs His Next Film Pirates, To Play A Hacker In This Dark Thriller

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has signed on for his next film titled Pirates. The indie thriller, written and directed by Nishant Sharma, will see Priyanshu step into the gritty world of cybercrime as he takes on the role of a cab driver in Delhi who becomes a hacker. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Gagan Arora, and is set to begin shooting next week in Delhi.

Set against the backdrop of a digitally dangerous world, Pirates explores themes of surveillance, morality, and identity in the age of data. The story dives into the life of a hacker whose skills make him both powerful and vulnerable, a grey character navigating high-stakes choices in the shadows of the online underworld.

Speaking about the project, Priyanshu shared, "I'm thrilled to be a part of Pirates. As the title suggests, the film is dark, edgy, and layered with suspense. I play a hacker, someone operating outside the system, dealing with things most people don't even know exist. The narrative feels fresh and intense, and the indie energy of the film is something I'm truly drawn to. It reminds me of the impact made by films like Stolen and Girls Will Be Girls, stories that leave a mark despite not being made on a grand commercial scale.

Having worked with ace directors like Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, Navdeep Singh and Raja Menon, I've always felt honoured to collaborate with filmmakers who are masters of their craft. But I also find it incredibly enriching to work with new talent like Nishant, who brings a fresh voice and vision to filmmaking. There's a different kind of creative spark in working with someone who is telling their story for the first time, and I find that very refreshing as an artist. The next few days in Delhi are going to be a roller coaster, and I can't wait to dive deep into this character."

With Pirates, Priyanshu continues to build a filmography that blends mainstream appeal with strong, content-driven storytelling. Backed by a compelling script and a talented cast, Pirates promises to be a gripping addition to the new wave of Indian indie cinema.