Priyanshu Thakur Murder Case: Who Was Priyanshu (Babu Chhetri)? Big B's 21-Yr-Old Co-star Killed By Friend

Priyanshu Thakur (Babu Chhetri) Murder Case: In a shocking and disturbing turn of events, young actor Priyanshu Thakur has been brutally murdered by one of his friends. He was best known for playing 'Babu Chhetri' in Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule's 2022 sports biographical film 'Jhund'. The news of Priyanshu's death came as a shock to everyone. Reportedly, he was murdered on October 8 (Wednesday) after a drunken brawl in the Jaripatka area of Nagpur. In what began as a drunken night out, a friendship turned fatal, leaving Bollywood and Nagpur reeling with shock.

Piyanshu Thakur (Priyanshu Kshatriya) Aka Babu Chhetri Murder: Why & How Was Jhund Actor Killed?

According to PTI, Priyanshu was brutally murdered by his friend, Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu, in the wee hours of Wednesday. "After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Chhetri travelled by Sahu's motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session. This occurred a few hours before Chhetri was found injured early Wednesday morning," the police said. During the fight, Priyanshu had allegedly threatened Sahu and had fallen asleep.

Reportedly, Sahu tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon. His body was found by the local people, "half-naked" and tied with plastic wires. "Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon," the police added. He was then rushed to the Mayo Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead during the treatment, as per reports.

Who Was Priyanshu Thakur Aka Babu Chhetri?

Born and raised in Nagpur, 21-year-old Priyanshu Thakur (also known by the name Priyanshu Kshatriya) came from a modest background and rose to prominence through sheer determination and talent. He rose to fame after playing 'Babu Chhetri', one of the underdog footballers in Jhund.

Despite growing public curiosity, details about Priyanshu Thakur's love life remain a mystery. No confirmed information about a girlfriend has surfaced, adding another layer of intrigue to the young actor's tragic story.

On Instagram, he had 16.6k followers and would often share photos and videos with his friends and mother.