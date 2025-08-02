Proud Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen BTS From Dhindhora Baje Dance Sessions After RRKPK Won National Award

Alia Bhatt is elated as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins Best Popular Film at the National Film Awards. The film, directed by Karan Johar, captivates audiences with its emotional storytelling.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is thrilled as her film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has achieved significant success at the 71st National Film Awards. Directed by Karan Johar and featuring Ranveer Singh, the movie won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Additionally, it received the Best Choreography award for the song "Dhindhora Baje Re," choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Alia Bhatt shared a behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsals of "Dhindhora Baje Re," showcasing her preparation with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. In the video, Alia is seen mastering the dance steps under Vaibhavi's guidance. At the end of the clip, Vaibhavi rewards Alia with money as a token of appreciation, to which Alia responds with excitement and gratitude.

Celebrating Success

In her post, Alia expressed her joy and gratitude for being part of such an unforgettable journey. She praised Vaibhavi Merchant's brilliance and acknowledged every team member's contribution to the film's success. Her caption read, "Reliving these memories and my heart is soooo full today Dhindhora Baje Re is your brilliance @vaibhavi.merchant."

Ranveer Singh also shared his thoughts on the film's achievement at the National Film Awards. He noted that "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has become a comfort film for many, providing emotional solace to viewers. He expressed pride and gratitude for being part of a project that resonates so deeply with audiences.

Star-Studded Cast

The film was lauded for reviving the essence of Bollywood family dramas. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, it featured an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The movie's charm lies in its ability to connect emotionally with viewers.

Hrithik Roshan commented on Alia's post, congratulating her on the well-deserved recognition. Guneet Monga and Sophie Choudry also showed their support by dropping heart emojis in response to Alia's celebratory post.

The success of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" at the National Film Awards highlights its impact on audiences and its contribution to Bollywood cinema. The film continues to be cherished by fans who find comfort in its storytelling and performances.

This achievement not only celebrates the hard work of everyone involved but also underscores Bollywood's enduring appeal through heartfelt narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.