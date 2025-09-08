Proud Red Carpet Moment As Applause Entertainment’s Gandhi Shines At TIFF

Get Updates
It was a historic evening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as Applause Entertainment's epic series Gandhi, directed by Hansal Mehta, premiered to an International audience. Marking a first for India, Gandhi became the first-ever Indian series to be showcased at TIFF, making the red carpet truly special.

The premiere was attended by the team behind this epic project - Sameer Nair (Managing Director, Applause Entertainment), Hansal Mehta (Director), Pratik Gandhi, A.R. Rahman, Tom Felton, Kabir Bedi, and Bhamini Oza, who walked the TIFF red carpet in a moment of immense pride for Indian storytelling on the global stage.

"Long before he became the Mahatma, he was just Mohan. Ambitious, like most adolescents are. Flawed, as most people are. Reluctant, as some heroes are. His life is an astonishing mix of destiny and choice... Welcome to 'our' Gandhi - a story for all of us." Shares Sameer Nair

Two episodes of Gandhi were showcased at the festival, giving audiences a first glimpse into the young man behind the icon. Unlike conventional portrayals, the series delves into Gandhi's early years, full of contradictions, failures, awakenings, and self-discovery making his story both timeless and deeply relatable to today's generation.

With its powerful storytelling, a stellar cast, and music composed by Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman, Gandhi left a strong impression at TIFF, setting the stage for the journey ahead.

