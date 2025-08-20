Pune Fans Give Grand Welcome To Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur For Their Upcoming Film Love In Vietnam

Fans in Pune turned out in huge numbers to welcome Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, who were in the city to promote their much-awaited film Love in Vietnam. Releasing in theatres on 12th September, the musical love saga has already struck a chord with audiences, and the Pune events were a testament to the stars' growing popularity.

The promotional tour began at a city college, where the duo was greeted with thunderous applause from students. Shantanu and Avneet interacted with the young crowd and delighted everyone by dancing to the film's music, turning the campus into a mini celebration.

The excitement continued at a leading Pune mall, where fans had packed the venue hours in advance. The actors were met with chants and cheers, and they reciprocated by engaging warmly with the audience, posing for photographs, and speaking about their journey with Love in Vietnam.

With its soulful soundtrack, powerful storytelling, and the much-talked-about chemistry between Shantanu and Avneet, Love in Vietnam is already one of the most awaited releases of the season.

A heart wrenching musical love story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Love in Vietnam is produced by Rahat Kazmi film studios, Innovations India, Blue Lotus Pictures, presented by Zee Studios and And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions & Mango Tree Entertainment is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.