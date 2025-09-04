Get Updates
Punjab Floods 2025 LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh To SRK; Celebs Extends Prayers and Support To Victims

Punjab Floods 2025 LIVE Updates

Punjab Floods 2025 Live Updates: Punjab is grappling with severe flooding due to the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal streams. This situation has been exacerbated by heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The additional downpours have worsened the flooding, creating significant hardships for the local population.

The most severely impacted villages are located in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts. The state is enduring its worst flood since 1988. All 23 districts have been affected, resulting in the loss of 37 lives so far. According to officials, crops spanning over 1.48 lakh hectares have been destroyed by the floods. Amid this, several celebs have come forward to extending support and prayers for Punjab. Here's A Look:

Punjab Floods 2025 Live Updates:

LIVE Feed
  • Sep 04, 2025, 4:33 pm IST

    Punjabi Singer Inderjit Nikku Joins Flood Relief Efforts

    Punjabi Singer Inderjit Nikku has been distributing aid to affected people in Ferozepur. Speaking to India Today, he stated, “We are singers, we want people to inspire and help wherever the help was less and administration did not reach, we are trying to reach and help, we have mosquito nets, Tarpaulins and each necessary items required.”

  • Sep 04, 2025, 3:48 pm IST

    Diljit Dosanjh Adopts 10 Affected Villages In Gurdaspur and Amritsar

    According to media reports, Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in collaboration with NGOs and local administration.

  • Sep 04, 2025, 3:47 pm IST

    Shah Rukh Khan Sends Support To Flood Victims

    Taking to Instagram stories, Shah Rukh wrote, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength. The spirit of Punjab shall never break. May God bless them all"

  • Sep 04, 2025, 3:47 pm IST

    Ammy Virk Extends Support To 200 Affected Families

    Ammy Virk took to micro-blogging site Twitter, "Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need".

Read more about: diljit dosanjh shah rukh khan
X