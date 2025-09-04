Punjab Floods 2025 LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh To SRK; Celebs Extends Prayers and Support To Victims
Punjab Floods 2025 Live Updates: Punjab is grappling with severe flooding due to the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal streams. This situation has been exacerbated by heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The additional downpours have worsened the flooding, creating significant hardships for the local population.
The most severely impacted villages are located in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts. The state is enduring its worst flood since 1988. All 23 districts have been affected, resulting in the loss of 37 lives so far. According to officials, crops spanning over 1.48 lakh hectares have been destroyed by the floods. Amid this, several celebs have come forward to extending support and prayers for Punjab. Here's A Look:
Punjabi Singer Inderjit Nikku Joins Flood Relief Efforts
Diljit Dosanjh Adopts 10 Affected Villages In Gurdaspur and Amritsar
Shah Rukh Khan Sends Support To Flood Victims
Ammy Virk Extends Support To 200 Affected Families