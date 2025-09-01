Punjab Floods: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood & Others Extend Support To Help Victims

Punjab faces devastating floods, prompting Bollywood icons like Sonu Sood and Diljit Dosanjh to lead relief efforts. Their initiatives focus on immediate aid and sustainable recovery for affected communities.

Punjab is currently facing severe flooding, with vast areas submerged, homes destroyed, and many families displaced. The state is struggling to safeguard both human and animal lives amidst this chaos. In response, several Bollywood celebrities have stepped up to provide assistance and support. Notable figures like Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, Sanjay Dutt, and Gippy Grewal are actively involved in relief efforts.

Sonu Sood shared a heartfelt video on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the dire situation in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, and Fazilka. "Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis—we do not give up," he stated, urging people to seek help. His sister Malvika Sood is already distributing relief materials locally.

Bollywood Stars Rally for Punjab Flood Relief

The actor has also set up a helpline (+91 7888675107) through his Sood Charity Foundation to assist those affected. He expressed his unwavering commitment to supporting every impacted family in his home state. This initiative underscores his deep connection to Punjab and its people during this crisis.

Jasbir Jassi, a veteran singer known for "Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di," has been actively encouraging fans to donate. He personally reached out to Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt for support. Sanjay Dutt described the situation as "truly heartbreaking" and pledged full backing for Punjab's recovery efforts.

Efforts by Punjabi Icons

Global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh is closely monitoring the flood situation in the Majha region. His team is reportedly working on a long-term rehabilitation plan that focuses on sustainable rebuilding beyond just immediate aid. This approach aims to ensure lasting recovery for the affected communities.

Gippy Grewal has taken swift action by sending truckloads of silage to help farmers feed their cattle—an often-overlooked but crucial aspect of disaster relief. This gesture highlights the importance of addressing all facets of recovery during such calamities.

Community Support Initiatives

Karan Aujla has contributed by donating a motorboat to an NGO in Ludhiana for rescue operations. He emphasised that genuine recovery begins after the floodwaters recede, highlighting the need for continued support even after immediate dangers have passed.

The collective efforts of these celebrities demonstrate a strong sense of community and responsibility towards aiding those affected by the floods in Punjab. Their actions not only provide immediate relief but also inspire others to contribute towards rebuilding lives in the region.