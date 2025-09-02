Punjab Floods: Vicky Kushal Extends Support As Punjab Suffers Amid Massive Rains; Says 'Rabb Meher Bakshe'

Vicky Kaushal has expressed his concern for the flood situation in Punjab, praising the efforts of those assisting affected communities. The floods have devastated thousands of villages and farmland. Bollywood celebrities are also stepping in to help, underscoring the importance of collective action in recovery efforts.

Vicky Kaushal has shown deep concern for the flood situation in Punjab. He used social media to commend those helping affected communities. "We stand together in this," he stated, acknowledging the efforts of individuals travelling to assist those in need.

Punjab is grappling with severe flooding as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflow due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The hardest-hit areas include Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar. Over 1,000 villages and more than 61,000 hectares of farmland are affected.

Support from Bollywood Celebrities

On September 1, several Indian celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, and Sonu Sood extended their support to flood victims. Sonu Sood launched a helpline (+91 7888675107) through his Sood Charity Foundation to assist those in need.

Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: "Scrolling seeing all that's happening in Punjab and other regions in the north... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakshe." He praised those helping by saying, "Kuch Rabb de bande jede pindaach jaa jaa ke madad karde paye aa... onhanu salaam."

Current Situation in Punjab

The ongoing floods have led to the suspension of Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages until September 5. The deluge has caused widespread damage across multiple districts.

Vicky Kaushal concluded his message by stating his intention to contribute: "Figuring and reaching out to do my bit. Affected areas will need long-term help. We stand together in this." His words reflect a commitment to aiding recovery efforts.

The actor's sentiments resonate with many as communities rally together during this challenging time. His acknowledgment of grassroots efforts highlights the importance of collective action in overcoming adversity.