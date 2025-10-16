R Balki Pens Heartfelt Note On Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd Birthday; Celebrates The Megastar In Most Special Way

R. Balki pens a heartfelt letter to Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, reflecting on his cinematic influence and legacy, and urging him to return to the screen.



As Amitabh Bachchan marks another year, filmmaker R. Balki, known for movies like 'Cheeni Kum’, 'Paa’, and 'Shamitabh’, has written a heartfelt letter to his muse. In this exclusive note shared with ETimes, Balki reflects on how Bachchan redefined heroism in Indian cinema, inspiring countless generations. With his signature wit and affection, Balki addresses Amitji as the man who became larger than life even at 24 frames per second.

"Happy birthday, Amitji," begins Balki. He humorously explains why he chose to write instead of speaking directly to Bachchan. "Because it's safer to talk to you in public than in private, where you will call me a delusional fool or, depending on your generosity, something a little more dismissive."

Amitabh's Influence on Cinema

Balki reminisces about watching the finale of Downton Abbey and a dialogue that struck him: "Sometimes I feel the past is a more comfortable place than the future." He acknowledges Bachchan's forward-looking nature but insists that the superstar is responsible for today's cinematic landscape. "You are as competitive today; you shun armchair nostalgic philosophy," he writes.

The filmmaker credits Bachchan for creating the ultra-slow-motion hero, despite rarely using slow motion himself. "You hardly entered or walked in slow motion in your films," Balki notes. He recalls shooting Bachchan walking towards Tabu in 'Cheeni Kum' at 48 frames per second just for fun.

The Legacy of a Superstar

Balki highlights how Bachchan's natural charisma and voice made him a star without needing slow-motion effects. "The villains hear your voice and 'cut to'... they see you! Voilà... The biggest star of Hindi cinema in 24 frames per second!" he exclaims. This set an unattainable standard for future generations.

He humorously blames Bachchan for the rise of slow-motion heroes today, where frame rates have increased to 90 frames per second with loud music. "Can't blame them. Blame you," he jests, acknowledging that Bachchan set the hero bar high.

Looking Forward

Balki urges Bachchan to return from KBC for some 24-frame action on screen again. He believes that while the past is comfortable, it also inspires future aspirations. "Funny how a tech-savvy industry is trying every stunt in the book to match the power of a zoom," he muses.

In closing, Balki wishes Amitabh a happy birthday as "the eternal hope of all Indian mega heroes." He concludes with an aspirational thought: "One day beyond box office figures we will be... Bigger Than Bachchan."