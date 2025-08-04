Raanjhanaa Controversy: Eros Hits Back At Dhanush, Says There Was ‘No Formal Objection', SHOCKING Deets Inside

Raanjhanaa Controversy: 'Raanjhanaa' has recently found itself at the center of controversy and is currently trending across social media. If you're not up to speed on what's been happening, don't worry, we've got you covered with a breakdown of the entire issue.

Raanjhanaa and the Tamil version of the movie, Ambikapathy, was re-released in cinemas on August 1, 2025. Raanjhanaa had an AI-altered ending in it. This sparked much buzz online. However, the ending was not liked by the makers.

The director Aanand L Rai voiced his opposition towards the AI-altered ending saying, "Today, an AI-generated version of Raanjhanaa has been re-released. One where Kundan lives. One where the ending is changed, without the consent of the director, the writer, or the team that built this film with blood, music, poetry, and pain (sic)."

Read Aanad L Rai's full post here:

Later, on August 3, 2025, Dhanush too voiced his opposition towards the re-released AI version of the movie. He wrote in the long note, "The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection." The actor added, "This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago."

Read Dhanush's full post here:

As per NDTV's report, Eros issued an official statement on Monday, August 4, 2025. In the official statement, they stated "We have always valued the contributions of every artist and creative partner associated with Raanjhanaa and Ambikapathy, including Mr Dhanush, lead actor, whose wonderful performance brought Kundan to life in an unforgettable way (sic)."

The production house further cleared that their team had direct communication with Mr. Dhanush's team regarding the edited part. Eros stated, "We would like to respectfully clarify that an Eros representative had engaged in direct communication with Mr Dhanush's team regarding the proposed revisions, and no formal objection was communicated to us prior the AI-enhanced re-release of Ambikapathy."

The production house, Eros, further claimed that the edited version does not "replace or alter" the original movie. Instead, it left the original movie untouched on all the platforms. However, the edited version is only available in cinemas for anniversary re-release. Eros claimed that they had right over the movie as the "sole financier, right holder and producer" of the film.