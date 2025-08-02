Raanjhanaa Re-Release: Tamil Version Ambikapathy Gets AI-Made Happy Ending; Climax Breaks Internet (VIDEO)

The re-release of Raanjhanaa's Tamil version Ambikapathy features an AI-altered ending, causing director Aanand L Rai to express dissatisfaction. He criticises the changes for undermining artistic integrity, raising concerns about consent in filmmaking.

Raanjhanaa Re-Release: A few weeks back, there were rumours that the producers of Raanjhanaa had used AI to change its sad ending to a happy one. These reports were false. However, on August 1, the Tamil version, Ambikapathy, was re-released with an AI-created happy ending where Kundan survives. This altered climax has become popular on social media.

Director's Displeasure Over AI Changes

Aanand L Rai, who directed Raanjhanaa, expressed his dissatisfaction with the AI-altered ending through an Instagram post. He stated, "The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating."

In the video from the theatre showing Ambikapathy's new ending, Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) sits beside Kundan (Dhanush), who starts breathing again. Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) are present and smile upon seeing Kundan alive. The audience in the theatre cheers when Kundan wakes up.

Industry Support Amidst Controversy

Rai further elaborated on his feelings by saying that despite the distressing situation, he felt supported by the industry and audiences. He wrote about how Raanjhanaa represented "connection, courage, and truth," and expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by others during this time.

He also emphasised that neither he nor his team endorsed this unauthorised version. "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it," he clarified.

Concerns About Artistic Integrity

Rai criticised the modification as a "reckless takeover" that undermines the original work's intent and essence. He remarked that altering a film's emotional legacy without consent is not creativity but betrayal. "What's now being circulated is not a tribute," he added.

He highlighted that none of the original creators were consulted about these changes. "I'm speaking for everyone who helped bring this film to life," Rai stated. He urged fans to recognise that this AI-altered version does not reflect their vision or spirit.

The controversy surrounding Ambikapathy's altered ending raises questions about artistic integrity in an era where technology can easily modify creative works without consent.