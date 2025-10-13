Raghav Juyal On Working With Natural Star Nani For The Paradise: “I Am Very Lucky To..."

Popular dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal is all set to take a major leap in his acting career with his next big project The Paradise, starring alongside Telugu cinema's beloved Natural Star Nani. The upcoming film, directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela, promises to be a gripping pan-world cinematic experience.

Speaking about the film, Raghav shared his excitement, saying, "Watch my next film, The Paradise with Nani. Nani, the natural star. I am very lucky to be working with him. It's a pan world film. It will be screened in Spanish, Telugu, Hindi. It's directed by Srikant Odela. Watch it. You'll be amazed. It's such a good film."

The Paradise marks Raghav's first major collaboration with a South Indian superstar, and his first time venture into Telugu cinema. The Paradise is one of the rare Indian films to target international audiences through multi-language releases, including Spanish, making it a pan-world release.

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and headlined by Natural Star Nani, who is set to bring his signature screen presence to yet another compelling cinematic venture. The film will feature music by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, promising an impactful soundtrack to accompany the intense narrative. The project boasts a stellar crew including cinematographer CH Sai, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages-Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its visionary director, powerhouse cast, global scale, and unmatched buzz, The Paradise is not just a film, it's a cultural phenomenon in the making.