Raghav Juyal's Rugged New Look Has Fans Buzzing — Is It For His Next Film?

By
Raghav Juyal s Rugged New Look Has Fans Buzzing

Actor Raghav Juyal recently went live on Instagram with choreographer Terence Lewis, and while their fun and quirky banter kept fans entertained, it was Raghav's striking new appearance that stole the show. Sporting a rugged beard and slightly grown-out hair, the actor's style is a noticeable shift from his usual look - leaving fans curious and excited.

During the live session, a fan commented, "Shave your moustache." Raghav shared, "I can't shave my moustache because it's my film's look. In that film I cannot look good and if I look good, people won't like it." adding fuel to the speculation that this transformation might be more than just a casual change.

Fans are already connecting the dots, wondering if this is a glimpse into his role in the upcoming Pan-Indian film Paradise, which stars Natural Star Nani. On top of that, Raghav is also gearing up for the release of Aryan Khan's highly anticipated Netflix project, Bads of Bollywood, has further heightened the excitement.

Whatever the reason, one thing is clear - Raghav Juyal is gearing up for something big, and fans can't wait to see what's next!

X