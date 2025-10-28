Rahul Bhat And Dia Mirza To Star In An Untitled Love Story Directed By Indo-German Filmmaker Kanwal Sethi

Indian film stars Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza are set to come together for an untitled love story directed by acclaimed Indian-German filmmaker and screenwriter Kanwal Sethi. The project promises to be a soulful and mature exploration of love and human emotions, bringing together two powerfully understated performers for the first time.

Known for his sharp script choices and impactful performances, Rahul Bhat has built a reputation as a festival favourite and a performer who seamlessly blends artistic integrity with mainstream appeal. After making waves with Black Warrant, he will next be seen in Kennedy, which earned international acclaim for its noir intensity, followed by The Wives directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Hollywood debut Lost & Found in Kumbh and more unannounced projects.

The upcoming film marks a refreshing pairing with Dia Mirza, whose grace and emotional depth continue to resonate with audiences. Dia, who has consistently chosen meaningful and socially conscious projects, brings a quiet strength and sensitivity that perfectly complements Rahul's layered on-screen persona.

Director Kanwal Sethi, who has previously been celebrated for his work in both Indian and international cinema, is known for his ability to tell intimate human stories with global appeal. With this project, Sethi is expected to blend the lyrical nuances of romance with the realism of contemporary relationships.

The film is being produced by Kovid Gupta, a film producer, screenwriter, and author. In 2018, Gupta founded Kovid Gupta Films with the vision of creating meaningful and entertaining cinema and television. With several projects currently in development and pre-production, Gupta brings years of industry experience, having previously served as the Head of Business Development at Vinod Chopra Films. He is also the author of two bestselling books - Kingdom of the Soap Queen: The Story of Balaji Telefilms (HarperCollins) and Redrawing India: The Teach For India Story (Random House).

While further details about the film, including its title, supporting cast, and release timeline, remain under wraps, industry insiders suggest it's being designed as a poignant, visually rich narrative that traverses emotional and cultural landscapes.

With Kanwal Sethi's cross-cultural sensibilities and the fresh pairing of Bhat and Mirza, and under Kovid Gupta's production, this untitled love story already promises to be one of the most anticipated cinematic collaborations of the year.