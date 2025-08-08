Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

"Rain Songs Have Always Held A Special Place In Our Films"— Janhvi Kapoor On Her Bheegi Saree Moment

By
Janhvi Kapoor On Her Bheegi Saree Moment

Rain songs have long been woven into the fabric of Bollywood - evoking romance, nostalgia, and timeless cinematic moments. From the golden era's black-and-white frames to today's high-definition spectacles, the rain has been more than just weather - it has been a mood, a story, and a feeling.

For Janhvi Kapoor, the newly released track Bheegi Saree from her upcoming film Param Sundari is her chance to live that cherished Bollywood dream. "Rain songs have always held a special place in our films, there's something so timeless and magical about them. I've grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in cinema unfold in the rain, and to now be a part of that legacy with Bheegi Saree feels surreal. Shooting this song felt like slipping into a classic Bollywood dream, dancing in the rain, feeling every beat and emotion it was pure joy."

The song, with its lush visuals and soulful melody, channels the essence of yesteryear classics while giving it a contemporary charm. Draped in a sensuous saree, Janhvi's screen presence exudes old-school romance with a modern edge, making Bheegi Saree a track destined to find a place in the list of memorable Bollywood rain numbers.

With Param Sundari promising a blend of glamour, passion, and heartfelt storytelling, Bheegi Saree is already drenching fans in waves of anticipation.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: janhvi kapoor
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X