Raj Kundra's Audio Call With Businessman Leaked After He Denies 60Cr Fraud Charges Against Him

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra face allegations from businessman Deepak Kothari over a Rs 60.4 crore financial dispute. The couple asserts the matter is civil, related to an equity investment, not a loan.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have recently been in the spotlight due to allegations involving a financial dispute. They were accused of defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari of Rs 60.4 crore. However, the couple has denied these claims, stating that the matter is purely civil and has been addressed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai.

An audio clip has surfaced online, shedding light on the nature of the transaction between Kundra and Kothari. The recording suggests that the funds involved were an equity investment rather than a loan. In this conversation, Kundra is heard asserting, "Karza toh liya nahi tha maine aapne, yeh baat maan ni padegi aapko (We hadn't taken a loan, you'll have to agree to that)."

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) reportedly booked Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and another individual for allegedly cheating Kothari. According to Mumbai Police, Kothari claimed that he was deceived out of more than Rs 60 crore through a loan-cum-investment scheme linked to their now-defunct venture.

In response to these allegations, Advocate Prashant Patil issued an official statement on behalf of Shetty and Kundra. The statement clarified that there is no criminality involved in this case. It emphasized that the company faced financial difficulties and became embroiled in a prolonged legal battle at the NCLT.

Details from the Audio Clip

The leaked audio clip provides crucial insights into the dispute's nature. It contradicts Kothari's claim by indicating that the money was intended as an equity investment. This revelation could play a significant role in shaping public perception and potentially influencing legal proceedings.

The couple's lawyer highlighted that all necessary documents have been submitted to authorities as required. These include detailed cash flow statements prepared by their auditors to support their stance against any criminal allegations.

This ongoing case continues to attract attention due to its high-profile nature involving well-known personalities like Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. As developments unfold, it remains essential for all parties involved to present clear evidence supporting their respective claims.