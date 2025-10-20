Get Updates
Raja Kumari’s Desi Diwali Celebration Goes Global!

Rapper and singer Raja Kumari, known for her chart-topping tracks from Jawan and The Bads of Bollywood, celebrated the festival of Diwali in Seoul, South Korea. Despite being miles away from home, the artist made sure her celebrations were rooted deeply in Indian tradition.

Raja Kumari shared glimpses of her Diwali celebration on social media, where she was seen surrounded by diyas and savoring authentic Indian cuisine. The celebration beautifully blended Indian festivity with Korean aesthetics, symbolizing how culture and creativity can transcend borders.

Known for her fusion of Indian classical influences with global hip-hop sounds, Raja Kumari once again proved that her heart beats for India even while she continues to shine internationally.

The Jawan fame rapper, who has consistently represented Indian culture through her art and music, expressed gratitude for being able to celebrate the festival of lights even in a foreign land.

Her Diwali in Seoul reflects how the modern Indian artist celebrates identity-global in presence but proudly rooted in heritage.

