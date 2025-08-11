Rajniesh Duggall Shares His Perspective On Udaipur Files—Kanhaiya Lal Murder Release!

Rajniesh Duggall's Udaipur Files-Kanhaiya Lal Murder is finally in theaters. After some delay the movie saw the light of day, and the actor is happy that the audience will finally see the truth.

He said, "It's a story, a truth that needs to be told. I am glad it reached the audience now despite the difficulty it faced."

But he was not impatient during the delay. He said, "I was calm, but I knew it was a subject, a story, that had to face a few roadblocks, but I didn't think the blocks would be this big."

Talking about his role, he shared, "I'm playing the role of the Intelligence Bureau chief, Eishwar Singh. A crucial role in coordinating intelligence efforts and briefing key decision-makers, including the prime minister and home minister. As the head of the IB, he is a member of important intelligence bodies, ensuring intelligence inputs are effectively channeled."

"My character also plays a vital role in advising the government on the situation and potential responses," he added.

As for the look of his character, he shared, "While there's no official style guide for IB chiefs, and since mine is a fictional character, we decided to keep a raw look as a deliberate choice to project a no-nonsense, authoritative image, which includes a mustache as a symbol of masculinity or experience."

Rajniesh shared that when he heard the script, he liked the fact that the truth was being told and such a case was being brought to life. He added, "I did my bit of research before taking it on just to cross-check that everything that is being told and showcased is the absolute truth."

He also praised the director, Bharat S Shrinate, and said, "He is a very interesting young director. He's very clear with what he wants and also gives you the freedom. And he was very open to a lot of suggestions too."

Any memorable incident? "There were many, but my favorite was the shoot at Khatu Shyamji Mandir. It was raining heavily that day and seemed next to impossible, but it was the belief of the entire crew, especially Amit Bhai (Jani), Bharat, Nikunj, and me, who were very sure that it would happen, and it happened really well," Rajniesh ended.