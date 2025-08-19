Rajniesh Duggall Urges Fans to Stay Safe Amid Mumbai Rains

Rajniesh Duggall, known for his impactful performances in films like 1920, Dangerous Ishq, Samrat & Co., Laal Rang, and Wajah Tum Ho, was recently seen in Udaipur Files-Kanhaiya Lal Murder. He will also be seen in Bagawat (Shudra-2), where he plays the role of a Dalit.

Amid the heavy monsoon in Mumbai this year, the actor is urging his fans to exercise caution and prioritize safety. While the rains are usually a welcome change, Rajniesh admits that this year they have been particularly overwhelming.

"The Mumbai rains are something we all look forward to, but this time it has been quite scary. Commuting within the city has become extremely difficult. I've had to cancel meetings or delay shoots because moving from one end of the city to another has become such a huge task," he shares.

He emphasizes the importance of avoiding unnecessary travel. "I would tell everyone to stay safe and indoors whenever possible. The city comes to a standstill with waterlogging, traffic, and accidents, so stepping out only if absolutely necessary is the best way to deal with it."

When asked how he spends his time while stuck in traffic or waiting for the rains to ease, Rajniesh says, "I usually utilise that time to catch up on scripts, listen to music, or enjoy podcasts. Sometimes, I take it as a breather between schedules. It helps me stay calm instead of stressing over delays."

Rajniesh also follows strict monsoon safety practices. "I always carry an umbrella or raincoat and avoid waterlogged areas whenever possible. Health is very important during this season, so I prefer eating home-cooked food and staying hydrated. If you feel even slightly unwell, it's better to stay indoors."

He further adds, "I also make it a point to help as many people around as I can. If I am out and see someone stuck or stranded, I try to assist them-after all, when will a jeep ever come in handy otherwise! The spirit of Mumbai is all about resilience: life goes on, and we must thrive. So unless there's a red alert, the show must go on."