Raksha Bandhan 2025: Sara-Ibrahim To Ananya-Ahaan; B-Town Celebs Share Heartwarming Posts On Rakhi
Bollywood Celebs Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special Posts: Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm, showcasing their sibling bonds on social media. The festival, which honours the special relationship between brothers and sisters, saw many celebrities sharing heartfelt moments with their siblings.
1) Arjun Kapoor
Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor shared a touching post featuring his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. He expressed his gratitude for having them in his life. "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. ❤️
Happy Raksha Bandhan 🤗," he wrote alongside a family photo.
2) Ananya Panday-Ahaan Panday
The Pandays also marked the occasion with warmth. Ananya Panday shared pictures with her cousin nd Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday to wish Raksha Bandhan. The image captured the affection shared among them.
3) Riddhima Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor
On this special day, Riddhima shared pictures with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, along with Aaadar Jain and Armaan Jain, including other cousins. with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. She shared a series of photos on Instagram, highlighting their close-knit bond. Kareena's post was filled with love and nostalgia for past celebrations.
4) Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram to share his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with elder sister Sara Ali Khan. Posting a set of three pictures, Iggy showcased their fun-loving relationship. His caption read, "Dear sister @saraalikhan95 ,I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can , even if I can't . Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most 🌍, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether"
5) Akshay Kumar
{video3}
Akshay
Kumar
recently
celebrated
Raksha
Bandhan
with
his
sister
Alka
Bhatia
and
Warda
Khan
Nadiadwala.
The
actor
shared
heartwarming
pictures
of
the
occasion
on
social
media.
In
the
photos,
Akshay
is
seen
smiling
with
his
sister
Alka
and
Warda,
who
is
married
to
producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala.
The
images
capture
the
essence
of
sibling
love
and
togetherness.
The festival of Raksha Bandhan brought Bollywood families together in celebration of sibling love and unity. Through social media posts and heartfelt messages, these celebrities reminded everyone of the significance of cherishing familial bonds.