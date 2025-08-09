Raksha Bandhan 2025: Sara-Ibrahim To Ananya-Ahaan; B-Town Celebs Share Heartwarming Posts On Rakhi

Bollywood Celebs Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special Posts: Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm, showcasing their sibling bonds on social media. The festival, which honours the special relationship between brothers and sisters, saw many celebrities sharing heartfelt moments with their siblings.

1) Arjun Kapoor

Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor shared a touching post featuring his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. He expressed his gratitude for having them in his life. "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. ❤️

Happy Raksha Bandhan 🤗," he wrote alongside a family photo.

2) Ananya Panday-Ahaan Panday

The Pandays also marked the occasion with warmth. Ananya Panday shared pictures with her cousin nd Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday to wish Raksha Bandhan. The image captured the affection shared among them.

3) Riddhima Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor

On this special day, Riddhima shared pictures with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, along with Aaadar Jain and Armaan Jain, including other cousins. with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. She shared a series of photos on Instagram, highlighting their close-knit bond. Kareena's post was filled with love and nostalgia for past celebrations.

4) Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram to share his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with elder sister Sara Ali Khan. Posting a set of three pictures, Iggy showcased their fun-loving relationship. His caption read, "Dear sister @saraalikhan95 ,I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can , even if I can't . Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most 🌍, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether"

5) Akshay Kumar

{video3}

Akshay Kumar recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Alka Bhatia and Warda Khan Nadiadwala. The actor shared heartwarming pictures of the occasion on social media. In the photos, Akshay is seen smiling with his sister Alka and Warda, who is married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The images capture the essence of sibling love and togetherness.



The festival of Raksha Bandhan brought Bollywood families together in celebration of sibling love and unity. Through social media posts and heartfelt messages, these celebrities reminded everyone of the significance of cherishing familial bonds.