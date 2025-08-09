Raksha Bandhan 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Vardhaan Puri On His Emotional Bond With Sister Sachi; 'My Backbone'

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan isn't just a day-it's a lifelong promise, says the actor, who believes every day is an unsaid vow to the universe to protect his sisters, whether related by blood or not. "As a man who is both emotional and responsible, it is my moral duty to fiercely protect the people I care for."

Reminiscing about a cherished memory from his childhood, he shares how his sister, Dr. Sachi Puri, once gifted him a fancy remote-control car he had long desired-even before the festival arrived. "It was months before Raksha Bandhan, but she went and broker her piggy bank, bought it and handed it to me saying, 'Happy Raksha Bandhan in advance, cutie!' I've preserved it to this day as a reminder of how selfless and pure sisters' love is. But way more important than any material gifts are her blessings."

Their bond, he says, has only grown stronger over the years. What makes their relationship so unique is how motherly she is towards him. "She has given me the most beautiful gift-my niece, Devika, who is the light of our lives."

Understanding her love for her daughter, he's gifting her things for Devika this year, along with relaxing and pampering products for herself. "We both know the job she's doing-as a mother-is the toughest one."

On the professional front, his sister has always been his biggest cheerleader. "She was my first fan when I performed for guests at home. She still suggests scripts, roles, and always guides me. She's my spine."

One ritual he never misses? "My sister ties the most beautiful rakhis to me, prays for me, and I always touch her feet as a sign of respect. After receiving her priceless blessings, we indulge in our favorite festival sweets-with zero guilt! We all love celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. It calls for a large family gathering, song, dance and loads of masti. Family is truly everything!"