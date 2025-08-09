Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: From Vicky-Sunny To Ayushmann-Aparshakti; Celebrating Real-Life Brother Duos

In a world where reel relationships are crafted by scripts and storyboards, it's the off-screen bonds that truly tug at the heart. This Raksha Bandhan, we shine a light on some real-life brother duos whose journeys prove that while the spotlight may shift, brotherhood remains the one constant-full of shared dreams, solid support, and silent strength.

1) Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal

If there's one sibling pair that balances quiet admiration with fierce loyalty, it's Vicky and Sunny Kaushal. They've always had each other's backs-never competing, only celebrating. Vicky often calls Sunny the "more sorted one," while Sunny openly shares how his brother's journey inspires him. Their Raksha Bandhan moments are less about grand gestures and more about shared laughter, old memories, and an unspoken promise to always show up for each other.

2) Pulkit Samrat & Ullas Samrat

Pulkit Samrat is known for his vibrant screen energy, but behind the scenes, his anchor has always been his elder brother, Ullas. Now stepping into the industry himself, Ullas has had Pulkit's unwavering support right from the start. From their humble beginnings in Delhi to where they are today, the Samrat brothers are bound by shared dreams.

3) Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sanskaar Chaturvedi

Hailing from a grounded family in Ballia, Siddhant and Sanskaar Chaturvedi share a deeply rooted bond. While Siddhant has carved a strong place in the industry with his versatile performances-especially with his impactful role in Dhadak 2-Sanskaar is forging his own path as a promising musician. Their love and support for one another is rarely on display, but the glimpses we do see speak volumes. They may keep things low-key, but at the heart of it, they are each other's biggest strength-lifting, grounding, and cheering one another through every phase.

4) Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana

Talent clearly runs in the Khurrana genes. Ayushmann, with his poetic soul and versatile acting chops, and Aparshakti, with his effortless charm and wit, make for a duo that's as real as it gets. Despite their hectic lives, their sibling bond remains intact-filled with playful jabs, goofy memories, and mutual admiration. They cheer for each other like teammates and joke like best friends, making their brotherhood one of the most relatable and refreshing ones out there.

5) Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol

Long before hashtags and social media made sibling appreciation trendy, Sunny and Bobby Deol had already defined what brotherhood looked like. Sons of the legendary Dharmendra, the Deol brothers walked through fame and challenges hand-in-hand. Sunny brought power to the big screen, while Bobby brought charm and a remarkable comeback story. Their bond is unshaken by time or tide-it's rooted in legacy, loyalty, and lifelong love.