Raksha Bandhan Special: TOP 6 Bollywood’s Coolest Sibling Duos We Love Watching Off-Screen

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, a day of love, protection, and lifelong friendship. In Bollywood too, there are several sibling pairs who embody this beautiful relationship both on and off the camera. As we celebrate the festival this year, let's take a look at some of the most adorable brother-sister duos in the industry.

Rohit Saraf & Swati Saraf, Megha Saraf and Shalu Saraf

Rohit Saraf, known for his heartfelt performances, often talks about how his sisters, Swati, Megha and Shalu have been pillars of strength in his life. While his sisters stay away from the limelight, their close-knit bond is visible through his interviews and occasional social media glimpses. This Raksha Bandhan, Rohit's soft-hearted charm and the grounding presence of his sisters are a reminder of how siblings can be each other's emotional anchors.

Avinash Tiwary & Swati Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary and Swati Tiwary share a sibling bond that's playful, pure and loving. From their heartwarming banter, to clicking fun-filled pictures and being each other's biggest support systems above all, Avinash and Swati are each other's best friends first and siblings later.

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan

Sara and Ibrahim are undoubtedly one of the most loved sibling duos in B-town. Their social media banter, goofy selfies, and heartwarming birthday wishes always win fans over. While Sara continues to win hearts with her performances, Ibrahim is preparing for his big-screen debut. This Raksha Bandhan, their bond reminds us how siblings can be each other's best friends with just the right amount of teasing and love.

Ahaan Panday & Ananya Panday

Though cousins, Ahaan and Ananya share a bond that's more like real siblings. From growing up together to now being part of the same industry circle, their connection runs deep. With Ahaan making waves as the next big thing and Ananya already a Gen Z favourite, this Rakhi highlights the love and support that exists beyond just immediate siblings, it's about growing up as each other's constants.

Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor

Arjun and Anshula's bond is filled with resilience, strength, and deep emotional understanding. After the loss of their mother, they've stood by each other like rocks. Arjun never misses a chance to express his love for Anshula, often crediting her for being his biggest strength. This Raksha Bandhan, their sibling story inspires us to cherish the ones who lift us up in our darkest times.

Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ranbir and Riddhima may live very different lives, one a Bollywood superstar, the other a successful fashion designer, but their sibling bond is unshakable. Despite Ranbir's reserved nature, Riddhima often shares heartfelt pictures and messages, showing the warmth of their relationship. This Raksha Bandhan, their bond reflects the quiet strength and deep-rooted affection that siblings carry throughout their lives.

This Raksha Bandhan, these Bollywood siblings remind us that no matter the fame, the bond of love, support, and fun between brothers and sisters stays the same. Their stories are a sweet reminder of the joy and strength siblings bring into our lives.