Rakshabandhan 2025: Farhan-Zoya To Suhana-Aryan, Bollywood's Brother-Sister Duos Who Define Siblings Goal

Bollywood Brother Sister Duo: It's Rakshabandhan today, and while everyone awaits the shubh muhurat to tie rakhis for their brothers, Bollywood lovers have their eyes set on something else, the much-awaited photos and videos of their favourite stars celebrating the festival. As we wait for these glimpses to drop, let's take a look at some of the most famous brother-sister duos of Bollywood who have carved remarkable success stories in the industry.

Bollywood's Brother-Sister Duo

Farhan Akhtar & Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are one of Bollywood's most talented sibling duos, known for their creative brilliance both on and off screen. Farhan is an acclaimed actor, director, singer, and producer, celebrated for films like Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On!!, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Zoya, a celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter, has directed hits like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, and The Archies. Born to legendary lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and acclaimed screenwriter Honey Irani, the siblings have inherited a rich cinematic legacy, carrying it forward with their distinctive storytelling and creative vision.

Shraddha Kapoor & Siddhanth Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are a Bollywood sibling pair from a celebrated film family. Shraddha, known for hits like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and Chhichhore, is one of the industry's most loved actresses. Siddhanth, an actor and DJ, has featured in films such as Shootout at Wadala and Haseena Parkar. Children of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and singer-actress Shivangi Kolhapure, the duo carry forward their family's legacy with talent and charm.

Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, children of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, share a strong sibling bond. Arjun is known for films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, and Ki & Ka, while Anshula is an entrepreneur running the charity platform Fankind. She recently appeared in Karan Johar hosted show The Traitors.

Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, are one of Bollywood's most talked-about sibling duos. Sara has impressed audiences with films like Kedarnath, Simmba, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Ibrahim is set to make his acting debut with Sarzameen, already generating buzz for his striking resemblance to his father.

Suhana Khan & Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, children of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, are among the most popular star siblings. Suhana recently made her acting debut in The Archies, while Aryan is venturing into filmmaking with his directorial debut.