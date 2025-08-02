Get Updates
Raktabeej 2 Announcement teaser: Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee winning streak continues

After back-to-back hits with Bohurupi and Aamar Boss, the powerhouse directorial duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee are on a roll and they're all set to raise the stakes once again with Raktabeej 2. The newly released announcement teaser has ignited massive buzz among fans and film enthusiasts, signaling the return of one of Bengali cinema's most thrilling franchises.

The first installment of Raktabeej had left audiences gripped with its taut storytelling and riveting performances, establishing it as a standout success. Now, the sequel promises even more intensity, drama, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

Commenting on the momentum and speaking about the vision behind Raktabeej 2, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, "With Bohurupi rewriting box office records and Aamar Boss striking an emotional chord, we've been overwhelmed by the love. But as storytellers, we believe the journey never stops. Raktabeej 2 is not just our next release, it's the next leap in our storytelling evolution. This franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and with the sequel, we're pushing the scale, the suspense, and the soul even further."

With its high-octane narrative, beloved cast, and the tried-and-tested vision of Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee steering the ship, Raktabeej 2 is all set to become yet another landmark for Windows Productions and for Bengali cinema at large, slated to release this year on Durga Puja.

