Raktabeej 2 Seals Windows Productions’ Hat-trick Of Box Office Triumphs, Set For National Release On THIS Date

Following the massive success of Bohurupi and Raktabeej, Windows Productions has once again struck gold with Raktabeej 2, completing a hat-trick of box office triumphs this Durga Puja. The film has dominated theatres in West Bengal and has become one of the festive season's most talked about releases.

Starring Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Victor Banerjee, Anashua Majumdar, and Seema Biswas, Raktabeej 2 offers a perfect blend of gripping action, breathtaking visuals, and addictive music, showcasing Windows Productions' signature ability to deliver content-rich yet commercially successful cinema.

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared in a joint statement, "Seeing audiences embrace our films year after year is immensely gratifying. With Raktabeej 2, we aimed to craft a cinematic experience that thrills, moves, and entertains. The excitement for its national release on 10th October is incredible and we can't wait for audiences across India to experience the action, emotion, and storytelling that Bengal has already fallen in love with. Completing a hat-trick of festive hits is a testament to our team's dedication and the incredible support from our viewers."

With its phenomenal performance in West Bengal and the nationwide release set for 10th October, Raktabeej 2 is poised to take Indian audiences by storm. The film reaffirms Windows Productions' position as a powerhouse of Bengali cinema, known for creating stories that resonate with audiences both regionally and nationally, and proves once again that quality content, when paired with captivating performances, can achieve blockbuster status across India.