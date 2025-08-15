Raktabeej 2 Teaser Unveils High-Stakes Thriller With A Twist

Kolkata, 14th August: The official teaser of Raktabeej 2 has been unveiled and it's creating a buzz among cinegoers. Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the sequel to the 2023 hit promises high drama, action and suspense culminating in the revelation that Munir Alam, presumed dead in the first film, is alive.

The film features an ensemble cast including Victor Banerjee, Seema Biswas, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Nusrat Jahan, Kanchan Mullick, Subrata Dutta and Ankush Hazra.

Speaking about the release, Abir Chatterjee said, "With the teaser of Raktabeej 2, Pujo is just around the corner. The last two years' Pujo has been really special with Windows, and for Bengalis, Pujo means cinema. The wait for Pujo finally begins."

Ankush Hazra added, "This Pujo is going to be really, really special for me. I thank Nandita Di and Shibu Da for the faith they've shown in me. I've given my best so far, and I hope the audience will love it too."

While storyline details are being kept under wraps, the teaser hints at a darker, more intense narrative, with Munir at the heart of the conflict. Scheduled for a festive release, Raktabeej 2 is poised to be one of the season's biggest attractions.