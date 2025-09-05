Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates Director Mudassar Aziz’s Birthday On The Sets Of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Rakul Preet Singh continues to shine as one of the most versatile and glamorous actresses of her generation. Known for her effortless screen presence and ability to blend charm with talent, she has carved a special place for herself across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. Whether it is a rom-com, a family entertainer, or a high-intensity drama, Rakul brings a blend of elegance, skill, and relatability that has made her a favorite with audiences and filmmakers alike. With every new project, she raises the bar.

Adding a personal and heartwarming moment to her journey, Rakul Preet Singh recently celebrated filmmaker Mudassar Aziz's birthday on the sets of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. The actress took to Instagram to share a fun behind-the-scenes video where she is seen enjoying the occasion with co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Posting the video with the caption, "Happpy Bdayyy #mudassaraziz.. may you have the best best year and may you continue to shine always ❤", Rakul gave fans a candid glimpse of the camaraderie on set. The cheerful video highlighted the warm bond the cast shares, creating buzz and excitement for the film even before its release.

With an exciting line-up ahead, Rakul Preet Singh is set to reprise her role in De De Pyaar De 2 opposite Ajay Devgn, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, and is also in discussions for the much-anticipated cinematic spectacle Ramayana as per reports.she continues to balance commercial entertainers with meaningful performances.